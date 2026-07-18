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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,427,410 people (+1,420 per day), 12,151 tanks, 46,169 artillery systems, 24,956 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,427,410 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 18, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,427,410 (+1,420) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,151 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,956 (+10) units
  • artillery systems – 46,169 (+85) units
  • MLRS – 1,946 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,502 (+6) units
  • aircraft – 438 (+1) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,943 (+11) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 414,798 (+1,914) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,914 (+5) units
  • ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 121,742 (+526) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,428 (+4) units

Read more: 229 combat engagements in one day: Enemy carries out most assaults in Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Huliaipole sectors, General Staff says

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