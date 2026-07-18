Russian forces struck infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed, and others were injured (updated)

On the afternoon of 18 July 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"The Russian enemy has attacked an infrastructure facility with a rocket-propelled Shahed. There are casualties. We are launching an emergency rescue operation," said Vilkul.

No further information is currently available regarding the enemy attack.

See more: Russia attacked the Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one man was killed, another was injured and there was damage. PHOTOS

Updated information

Vilkul later reported that, unfortunately, one person had died.

According to data from the Regional Military Administration, one person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.



The enemy struck a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out there.

This news item will be updated