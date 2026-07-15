Russia attacked the Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one man was killed, another was injured and there was damage. PHOTOS

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian attack using a UAV in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on Chernihiv Oblast

It is reported that in the Pryluky district, a man born in 1989 was killed when enemy drones crashed onto the grounds of a private property. A residential building and a car were damaged.

A fire also broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises as a result of the Russian attack.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, the roof of a residential building caught fire after being struck by an enemy UAV.

Firefighters extinguished all the blazes.

See more: Russian missile strike on Pryluky: 9th-grader Andrii Suknistyi killed. PHOTO









Strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was injured as a result of enemy attacks. According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked three districts of the region with drones and artillery.

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka district were targeted. A five-storey building and an agricultural firm were damaged.

A fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. The infrastructure was damaged. A 53-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.

In the Sofiivka community of the Kryvyi Rih district, a disused building was destroyed.

A fire broke out on a farm in the Krynychki district, Kamyanskyi district.

See more: Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky rises to 3: wounded 15-year-old boy dies in hospital. PHOTO