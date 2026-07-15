Russia attacked the Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one man was killed, another was injured and there was damage. PHOTOS
One person has been killed as a result of a Russian attack using a UAV in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Strikes on Chernihiv Oblast
It is reported that in the Pryluky district, a man born in 1989 was killed when enemy drones crashed onto the grounds of a private property. A residential building and a car were damaged.
A fire also broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises as a result of the Russian attack.
In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, the roof of a residential building caught fire after being struck by an enemy UAV.
Firefighters extinguished all the blazes.
Strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was injured as a result of enemy attacks. According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked three districts of the region with drones and artillery.
- In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka district were targeted. A five-storey building and an agricultural firm were damaged.
- A fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. The infrastructure was damaged. A 53-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.
- In the Sofiivka community of the Kryvyi Rih district, a disused building was destroyed.
- A fire broke out on a farm in the Krynychki district, Kamyanskyi district.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password