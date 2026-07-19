Satellite images have confirmed destruction of ]enemy Tu-95 at Engels airfield. PHOTO

Satellite images have captured the destruction of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft at theEngels airfield in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by volunteer and former adviser to the Minister of Defence Serhiy Sternenko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details from Sternenko

"Satellite images of Engels airfield show the aftermath of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of 16 July: one enemy Tu-95 has been destroyed, and another has been hit," the message states.

He also notes that the operation was carried out by SSU personnel.

Read on "Censor.NET": Russian Su-35 shot down, – Air Force (updated)

What led up to this?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the SBU had destroyed a Russian Tu-95 military aircraft in Engels.