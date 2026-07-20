Death toll from Russian Federation’s strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to three: 11-year-old girl was killed

The death toll from the Russian attack on July 19 has risen in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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Russian KABs destroyed two floors of a five-story residential building and damaged the windows and balconies of a nine-story building.

Initial reports indicated that a child was trapped under the rubble. Rescuers later confirmed the death of an 11-year-old girl.

"Unfortunately, the death of the girl who was trapped under the rubble of the building destroyed by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia has been confirmed," Fedorov said.

In total, three people were killed in the Russian strike—an 11-year-old child, as well as two women aged 71 and 72. Another 41 people were injured.

What led up to this?

On Sunday, July 19, Russian occupation forces struck Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs. There were fatalities and injuries.

See more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: five injured, including two children. PHOTOS