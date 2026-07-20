At least five fires were reported in Moscow region following night-time attack, - media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At least five fire outbreaks have been reported in the Moscow Region following an overnight attack.

This is according to an analysis by ASTRA, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Analysts had previously established that the attack caused fires at an oil depot in Podolsk, as well as at a warehouse in the ‘Yuzhnye Vrata’ industrial complex in Domodedovo.

On the night of 20 July, residents of the Moscow Region reported numerous explosions and fires. Earlier, a hospital in Domodedovo stated that at least six people had been admitted with blast injuries, without specifying the cause of their injuries. Meanwhile, the governor of the Moscow Region reported at least one casualty as a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones.

Read more: Massive drone attack on Moscow region: one of Wildberries’ largest warehouses hit. VIDEO

According to ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, a warehouse in the "Yuzhnye Vrata" industrial park in Domodedovo and an oil depot in Podolsk continue to burn following the attack. Furthermore, there is a possibility that an Ozon warehouse in Podolsk is also on fire, although there is currently no reliable confirmation of this information.

OSINT analysis









The publication has also released footage of the fires in the Moscow Region following this morning’s attacks. The videos and photos show large-scale blazes that broke out in several areas of the region following the overnight drone attack.











Read more: Drones attacked Wildberries warehouses in two regions of Russia: losses could reach 100 billion roubles, - Russian media. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated a massive drone attack on the Moscow region: one of Wildberries’ largest warehouses was hit.