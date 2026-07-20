"Skelia" regiment has confirmed that its fighters were taken prisoner in Kostiantynivka: circumstances of incident are being investigated

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’ is aware of the information circulating on Russian media outlets regarding the capture of the regiment’s servicemen in Kostiantynivka. Work is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regiment’s press office.

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What is the regiment saying?

"We cannot disclose details of the operation in the city. Russian propaganda is attempting to present a single episode of the battle as a refutation of the results of the entire operation in Kostiantynivka. This is manipulation. Fighting for the city continues, and individual successes or losses on either side do not alter the overall picture of the battle.

For the regiment, the capture of our comrades is extremely painful news. But the most important thing is that our soldiers are alive, and the regiment will facilitate all necessary procedures for their return home as soon as possible," the statement reads.

It is also noted that during the same fighting, soldiers from the "Skelia" regiment also took two occupiers prisoner. This confirms once again that the fighting was fierce and cannot be reduced to a single isolated incident, which Russian propaganda is currently exploiting.

Watch more: Skelia Regiment soldiers have announced sweep operation in Kostiantynivka: Town is once again flying yellow-and-blue flag. VIDEO

"War is not just about victories. The successful completion of a combat mission does not mean there were no casualties. After any mop-up operation, the enemy attempts to regain lost positions and launches counter-attacks.

The display of Ukrainian prisoners of war is evidence neither of the capture of Kostiantynivka nor of the regiment’s defeat. The enemy traditionally uses prisoners of war as a tool in information warfare, attempting to demoralise Ukrainian society and discredit the military command. We await the return of every one of our servicemen and ask that you do not help the enemy to spread its propaganda," added "Skelya".

Read more: Russia’s offensive on Kostiantynivka exposed weakness of Putin’s plan - CNN

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that soldiers from the "Skelia" regiment had announced a mop-up operation in Kostiantynivka.

Subsequently, Russian media reported that Ukrainian defenders had been taken prisoner during the fighting for Kostiantynivka. This refers to the fighters who carried out a mop-up operation in the centre of Kostiantynivka and were photographed with the Ukrainian flag afterwards.