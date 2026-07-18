Skelia Regiment soldiers have announced sweep operation in Kostiantynivka: Town is once again flying yellow-and-blue flag. VIDEO

Fighters from the ‘Skelia’ regiment carried out a mop-up operation in Kostiantynivka and raised the Ukrainian flag.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’.

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Initial details

"Fighters from the ‘Skelia’ regiment carried out a sweep operation in Kostiantynivka and raised the Ukrainian flag. The town is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

There is currently no official confirmation or further information regarding the clearance operation in the town.

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