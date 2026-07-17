Two dozen fresh Russian "200s" are lying around outskirts of village of Udachne in Donetsk region. VIDEO
On the Pokrovsk sector of the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders continue to methodically eliminate enemy assault groups and personnel. In the vicinity of the village of Udachne, fighters from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’ carried out a successful operation, during which they eliminated 21 Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, footage showing the results of the assault troops’ effective combat operations has been published online.
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