Enemy is advancing near Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, – DeepState
Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
This has been reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy has advanced near Ivanopillia," the report states.
It was previously reported that Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
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