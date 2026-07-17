Enemy is advancing near Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, – DeepState

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

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"The enemy has advanced near Ivanopillia," the report states.

See more: Defense Forces push enemy back near Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoheorhiivka, and Zaporizke – DeepState. MAP

It was previously reported that Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.