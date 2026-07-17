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News Fighting in the east Update of DeepState map
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Enemy is advancing near Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, – DeepState

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy has advanced near Ivanopillia," the report states.

See more: Defense Forces push enemy back near Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoheorhiivka, and Zaporizke – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing near Ivanopillia in Donetsk Oblast: details

It was previously reported that Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

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Donetsk region (5987) military actions (3493) Kramatorskyy district (1057) Ivanopillya (25) DeepState (520)
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