Ukrainian drone equipped with loudspeaker forced three occupiers to surrender: "What’s the matter, you idiot? Don’t you want to live?". VIDEO

Unique footage and accounts of a successful psychological and assault operation carried out by Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector have been published online. Using a drone fitted with a loudspeaker, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers managed to take three Russian invaders prisoner without firing a single shot. Throughout the entire route, the drone operators guided the Russians’ movements using specific terminology that they could understand.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the operation, all three occupiers successfully made their way to Ukrainian positions and survived.

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The operation lasted two days. First, mortar artillery struck the Russians’ positions, after which the pilots launched a large quadcopter equipped with a microphone. By applying intense psychological pressure, the operators forced the invaders to lay down their weapons and remove their body armour.

"There’s this big drone flying around on four propellers… I hear a voice: ‘Russian soldier, come out, surrender, and you’ll live.’ Well, there was some swearing, of course: ‘What’s the matter, you idiot, don’t you want to live? Your own people are just sending you off to be cannon fodder.’ The drone said: ‘You’ve made the right choice, go where I direct you.’ I followed the drone, came out to the lads, they met me, gave me something to drink and bandaged my wounds."

Watch more: Three ruscists raise hands and follow Ukrainian drone to surrender. VIDEO

Watch more: Fighters from "Skelia" regiment captured occupier using drone in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO