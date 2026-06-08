ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6443 visitors online
News Video captured occupiers Drone operators
1 242 8

Three ruscists raise hands and follow Ukrainian drone to surrender. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Defense Forces used a UAV to spot three Russian soldiers and forced them to lay down their arms.

According to Censor.NET, footage released shows the occupiers emerging from bushes with their hands raised and demonstrating their readiness to voluntarily surrender.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

After that, the invaders followed a Ukrainian drone, which effectively served as a guide to a designated meeting point with Ukrainian troops.

As a result of the special operation, all three occupiers reached their destination and replenished Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool.

Watch more: Phoenix border guards hit Kozerog-1 MLRS, equipment and group of occupiers as they dismounted from vehicles. VIDEO

Watch more: Ruscist films moment wounded occupier flies out of truck bed during evacuation. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11980) hostages (736) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3616) drones (4729)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 