Three ruscists raise hands and follow Ukrainian drone to surrender. VIDEO
Drone operators of the Defense Forces used a UAV to spot three Russian soldiers and forced them to lay down their arms.
According to Censor.NET, footage released shows the occupiers emerging from bushes with their hands raised and demonstrating their readiness to voluntarily surrender.
After that, the invaders followed a Ukrainian drone, which effectively served as a guide to a designated meeting point with Ukrainian troops.
As a result of the special operation, all three occupiers reached their destination and replenished Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool.
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