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Ruscist films moment wounded occupier flies out of truck bed during evacuation. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a ruscist filming the evacuation of a wounded occupier from the combat zone.
As Censor.NET reports, while the vehicle was moving, one of the wounded invaders, who was in the truck bed, failed to hold on and flew out onto the road.
The footage shows the vehicle stopping after the occupier falls, while one of the Russian soldiers runs over to him, saying: "Hey, easy, he flew out. F#cking hell."
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