Since beginning of year, more than 22,000 ground-based robotic systems have been contracted for Defense Forces, - Ministry of Defense

Drone Industry

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has already contracted for more than 22,000 ground-based robotic systems (UGVs) for the needs of the Defense Forces. This is nearly twice as many as were procured during the entire previous year.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The ministry noted that contracting is ongoing and that it plans to procure even more ground-based robotic systems by the end of the year.

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All UGVs under contract are manufactured in Ukraine. Logistics drones make up the vast majority, followed by engineering systems and combat platforms.

Thousands of ground robots have already been delivered directly to combat units. Of these, the military received 2,069 systems through the state-run weapons marketplace DOT-Chain Defense, which allows units to independently select the necessary equipment using budget funds.

Ground-based robotic systems are used to deliver ammunition and food to the front lines, evacuate the wounded and fallen, and carry out reconnaissance and strike missions.

Watch more: Defense Forces carried out more than 16,600 missions in one month using UGVs – Fedorov. VIDEO

Demand for such systems is growing rapidly. In June alone, Defense Forces units carried out more than 16,600 logistics and evacuation missions using UGVs. This is 18.6% more than in May and 122% more than in January of this year.

For missions carried out by robotic systems, military units receive so-called "e-points," which they can exchange via the Brave1 Market marketplace for FPV drones, heavy bombers, new ground-based robotic systems, electronic warfare equipment, and other modern technologies.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that since the beginning of the year, 67 new models of ground-based robotic systems have already been certified and approved for service. The ministry emphasizes that expanding the fleet of robotic equipment helps ensure a technological advantage over the enemy and makes it possible to carry out the most dangerous missions more frequently without risking the lives of Ukrainian servicemen.

Watch more: Ukrainian UGV armed with machine gun lands on Kinburn Spit and engages occupiers. VIDEO