Defense Forces carried out more than 16,600 missions in one month using UGVs – Fedorov. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) are increasingly performing missions in the most dangerous sections of the front, including logistics and evacuation tasks.
This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Use of UGVs
As noted, UGVs deliver ammunition and food, evacuate wounded soldiers, and perform logistics tasks. Every mission carried out by a robot instead of a soldier is a potentially saved life.
According to Fedorov, in June, Defense Forces units carried out more than 16,600 logistics and evacuation missions using unmanned ground vehicles, which is 18.6% more than in May.
Fedorov recalled that units receive ePoints for completed missions, which they can exchange through Brave1 Market for drones, UGVs, EW systems, and other technologies.
"Thanks to this system, we see verified results of the use of robotic systems and can scale effective solutions more quickly," the Defense Minister explained.
Procurement of UGVs
To scale the use of UGVs at the front, the Ministry of Defense has significantly increased the need for and procurement of robotic systems this year. For 2026, the Defense Procurement Agency has already contracted more than 22,000 UGVs, which are gradually being delivered to the front. Contracting continues, and significantly more UGVs are planned to be purchased by the end of the year.
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