Ukrainian UGV armed with machine gun lands on Kinburn Spit and engages occupiers. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a unique military operation, the likes of which have never been seen before anywhere in the world. A ground-based robotic tracked drone, equipped with a large-calibre machine gun, was successfully deployed onto the temporarily occupied shore of the Kinburn Spit.

According to Censor.NET, the combat system was transported and deployed via the Black Sea.

To carry out this operation, the Ukrainian military deployed an unmanned maritime platform (a maritime carrier drone), which transported the land-based robot to the coast. Immediately after reaching the shore of the Kinburn Spit, the robotic machine-gunner began carrying out combat missions to engage the positions, equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers.

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