Russian missile destroyed printing house in Kyiv containing quarter of million school textbooks. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of a massive Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on the night of 19 July, the printing works of the ‘Konvi’ group – one of Ukraine’s largest publishers of school textbooks – was destroyed. The strike destroyed nearly 250,000 textbooks that were already ready to be sent to Ukrainian schools.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktoria Haidai, commercial director of the Konvi Group.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

She said that none of the employees were injured during the attack, but the company suffered extensive damage. The impact of a Russian ballistic missile destroyed the roof of the production halls; printing and bookbinding equipment was either destroyed or flooded, and the office premises were completely burnt out.

Educational literature suffered the greatest losses. Nearly 250,000 textbooks for Year 9 pupils, which were already ready for dispatch to schools, were destroyed. A further 350,000 books, including Year 4 textbooks, were damaged during production.

Dozens of Ukrainian publishing houses were also affected by the strike, including ‘Ranok’, ‘Gramota’, ‘Litera Ltd’, ‘Lingvist’, ‘Knygolove’, ‘Laboratoria’, ‘Artbooks’, ‘ASSA’, ‘Kalamar’, ‘Athena’, ‘Aston’, ‘Bukshef’, MISON, ‘Vyshcha Shkola’, ‘Medytsyna’, ‘Apriori’ and others.

See more: "Bring Fedorov back, sack Syrskyi": protests enter their fourth day in Kyiv, Lviv and other cities. VIDEO&PHOTOS















