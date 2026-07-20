Enemy attacks Defense Forces positions 70 times: most battles in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, 20 July, Russian occupiers have attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces 70 times along the front.

This is stated in the update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Bachivsk, Pustohorod, Korenok, Yastrubshchyna, Volfyne, Hirky and Studenok in the Sumy region came under fire.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the Defence Forces repelled one enemy attack. At the same time, the occupiers shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 25 times, including twice with multiple launch rocket systems.

Watch more: Air Force destroyed base of "Rubicon" unit’s UAV operators in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, three enemy assaults were recorded near Vovchanski Khutory, Izbytske and Kolodiazne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

near Vovchanski Khutory, Izbytske and Kolodiazne. One combat engagement is ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made six attempts to advance near Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman and Ozerne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers made 20 attempts to push back our units near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two assaults by the occupiers were recorded near Yurkivka and Vasiutynske. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled eight attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 22 attempts by the occupiers to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions have been recorded since the beginning of the day near Toretske, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Myrne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Occupiers attack in small infantry groups and try to infiltrate built-up areas of Kupiansk, Syrskyi says

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attacked nine times near Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve and Hirke. One combat engagement is ongoing.

near Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve and Hirke. One combat engagement is ongoing. In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance near Bilohiria.

No enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Oleksandrivka and Prydniprovske sectors. No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other sectors either.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in its rear areas," the General Staff added.

Read more: Russia’s offensive on Kostiantynivka exposed weakness of Putin’s plan - CNN