Ukraine is set to change the rules governing service for pregnant female service personnel and single parents

The Office of the Military Ombudsman has announced that legislative amendments are being prepared concerning the service of certain categories of military personnel.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement from the Office of the Military Ombudsman.

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New rules for pregnant women and parents in the armed forces

In Ukraine, there are plans to introduce legislation to regulate the military service of pregnant female service personnel, as well as to provide additional safeguards for service personnel who are raising children on their own or serving alongside the other parent.

Bill No. 13436, which has already been passed at first reading, is being prepared for consideration at second reading. The bill is intended to address the gaps that currently exist in the legislation.

In particular, it is proposed that pregnant female service personnel be granted a five-day working week with two days off, as well as the option to be transferred to another unit if carrying out their duties poses a risk to their health.

It is also stipulated that female service personnel may only be assigned to combat duties, night or overtime duty, or daily guard duty with their consent and in accordance with medical advice.

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What will change

It is proposed that the special service arrangements be extended to female service personnel with children under the age of three, service personnel who are raising children on their own, and married service personnel where their child is under the age of 14.

For these categories, there are plans to relax the terms of service. This concerns the rules governing deployment on combat missions, standing duty, secondments, as well as appointments to posts and transfers within the service.

The Office of the Military Ombudsman emphasises that current legislation does not set out clear conditions of service for pregnant women. As a result, they may be assigned to tasks involving heavy physical exertion or to service in challenging conditions.

The department also points out that the law does not take into account situations where one parent is bringing up a child on their own, or where both parents are serving in the armed forces.