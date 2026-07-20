Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 20 July: air raid alerts in number of regions (updated)

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 19 July.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 6:31 p.m. – a UAV in the Sumy area.

At 6:42 p.m. – a UAV was spotted south of the Odesa region (Vylkove) coming from the Black Sea.

At 7:14 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading for Tatarbunary.

At 7:26 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading for the Kharkiv region, on a north-westerly course (passing the village of Barvinkove).

Updated information

At 7:40 p.m. – UAV over southern Odesa region (Vylkove), approaching from the Black Sea.

At 7:50 p.m. – UAV heading towards Kherson.

At 8:15 p.m. – Kharkiv region: jet-powered UAV passing Balakliia, heading towards Izium.

During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!

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