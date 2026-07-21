Cabinet of Ministers resolution blocks "Danish model" contracts worth billions of euros, - Pashynskyi. DOCUMENT

A month ago, the government adopted a resolution intended to allow the export of military-use products during this exceptional period. However, according to Serhii Pashynskyi, president of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industry Enterprises (NAUDI), the document has effectively blocked the fulfillment of contracts under the so-called "Danish model" worth several billion euros.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by Pashynskyi.

What did NAUDI say?

According to Pashynskyi, under the terms of the resolution, after receiving an advance payment from the government of a NATO member country, the manufacturer must pay 20% of the export duty in order to transfer the manufactured products to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He asserts that it is precisely this provision that makes it impossible to implement the "Danish model" of financing Ukrainian defense production, under which the governments of partner countries pay for the production of weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: Searches at "Ukrainian Armor" are disrupting operations and hindering weapons production, - Pashynskyi

Contracts worth billions of euros

Pashynskyi stated that, due to regulatory conflicts, the execution of existing contracts under the "Danish model" worth several billion euros is currently blocked.

At the same time, he said, the mechanism for exporting military-use products—which was supposed to be launched by a government resolution—is effectively not working, as it is impossible to implement it in its current form.

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Appeal to the Ministry of Defense

The president of NAUDI expressed hope that the newly appointed acting minister of defense will propose to the Cabinet of Ministers that amendments be made to the resolution to resolve regulatory inconsistencies.

According to Pashynskyi, the association is ready to provide the government with the necessary legal and expert advisory support to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.



