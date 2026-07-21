Spain will help to restore and modernise Ukraine’s air navigation system, - Ministry of Development

Spain will contribute to the restoration and modernisation of Ukraine’s air navigation infrastructure. In particular, the Spanish government will fund the preparation of a comprehensive technical and economic feasibility study for the restoration of Ukraine’s air traffic management system.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

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During a visit to Ukraine by a Spanish delegation led by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economy, Trade and Enterprise of Spain, Carlos Cuervo Caballero, the parties signed a number of agreements on the modernisation of Ukraine’s air navigation infrastructure in line with European standards.

In particular, ALG Indra Consulting will draw up a strategic roadmap for the phased restoration and modernisation of Ukraine’s air navigation system.

In addition, the state-owned enterprise "Ukraerorukh" and Indra have signed a memorandum of understanding providing for a long-term technical partnership in the fields of air traffic management, digital transformation, communications, navigation and surveillance systems, as well as post-war infrastructure reconstruction.

During the talks, the parties also discussed expanding cooperation under the Spanish FIEM programme, in particular the implementation of new projects to restore and replace damaged air navigation infrastructure.

The ministry noted that the agreements signed are set to be an important step towards the post-war recovery of Ukraine’s civil aviation, the modernisation of the air navigation system and its integration into the European airspace.

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