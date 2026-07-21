Russian frigate opens artillery fire in drill off British coast, monitored by NATO fleet

The Russian warship Neustrashimy conducted a live-fire artillery exercise in the international waters of the English Channel, approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of the United Kingdom.

This was reported by Navy Lookout and the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the situation?

The Russian Baltic Fleet patrol ship Neustrashimy opened fire during an exercise in the international waters of the English Channel near the British coast. The Russian sailors’ actions were continuously monitored by ships and aircraft from NATO allies.

According to Navy Lookout, the firing exercise took place on 20 July, approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth. Before the exercise began, the Russian ship’s crew notified the British side that it would be conducting live-fire drills. In response, the Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Tyne increased its shadowing distance but continued to monitor the vessel.

A French military aircraft also monitored the ship. According to the BBC, the aircraft’s crew established radio contact with the vessel and asked the Russian side to clarify its intentions.

Read more: Polish aircraft intercept Russian planes over Baltic for third consecutive day

The live-fire exercise lasted approximately half an hour. Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager tanker aircraft were also operating in the area.

The UK Ministry of Defence stressed that the Royal Navy had continuously shadowed the Russian ship and was prepared to respond to any threats to national security.

Other incidents

In early July, the Russian ship Neustrashimy was spotted passing through the Danish Straits after leaving the Baltic Sea. The frigate is now reportedly carrying out a mission to escort and protect vessels belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" following the return of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich to its base.

Experts believe Moscow is seeking to demonstrate its military presence near UK territory and test the response of NATO forces.

Read more: Britain tracks Russian spy ship Yantar near Scotland - SkyNews