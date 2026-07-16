Polish aircraft intercept Russian planes over Baltic for third consecutive day

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Polish aircraft had been scrambled to intercept Russian military aircraft for the third consecutive day.

Censor.NET reports this, citing his post on X.

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Interceptions over the Baltic Sea

According to the minister, Russia was once again testing the capabilities of Poland’s air defence systems.

"Another pair of Polish fighter jets from Malbork intercepted two Russian Su-30s over the Baltic Sea. After completing this operation, our crews were redirected to conduct an additional interception of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft located 30 kilometres north of Jastrzebia Gora," he reported.

After the Polish escort ended, Swedish fighter jets continued escorting the Russian aircraft.

Read more: Tusk confirmed transfer of five Patriot missiles from Poland to Ukraine

Was Polish airspace violated?

The minister stressed that no violation of Polish airspace was recorded in either case.

He also recalled that on July 15, Poland had scrambled aircraft to intercept a pair of Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets that had taken off from the Kaliningrad region.

In addition, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on July 14.

Former Polish Defence Minister Janusz Onyszkiewicz also warned of a possible Russian provocation.

Read more: Russia may be preparing provocation using Ukrainian drones, - Sikorski