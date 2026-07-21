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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 21 July: air raid alerts in number of regions
Russian troops attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 21 July.
This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movements of enemy drones
At 18:59 – A UAV heading towards Berezani in the Kyiv region from the north-east.
At 18:59 – a UAV heading for Sumy from the north.
At 19:05 – Jet-powered UAVs in the Kremenchuk district heading north-west, as well as UAVs heading for the Odesa region from the Black Sea.
At 19:09 – Threat of ballistic weapons being used from the south.
At 19:11 – A missile struck Odesa.
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