Ukraine and U.S. have agreed to export Ukrainian drones for testing in U.S., - media

Drone Industry

Ukraine and the United States have signed a bilateral statement of intent allowing the export of Ukrainian combat drones to the United States for military testing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty’s Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu, citing two sources familiar with the details of the agreement.

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Details

The statement establishes a framework for future cooperation in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles and is the first such agreement between the two countries, according to sources.

The agreement is expected to create an official channel for the export of Ukrainian land, air, and sea drones to the United States for military testing and evaluation, which could potentially influence the Pentagon’s future procurement requirements.

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This is seen as the first step toward broader cooperation between the two countries, which could eventually include the joint production of Ukrainian-made combat drones on U.S. soil, the publication reports.

Radio Liberty notes that the agreement will allow the U.S. military to request specific Ukrainian drone platforms for testing and evaluation, rather than for operational deployment.

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