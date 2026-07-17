Sandra Oudkirk becomes US Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine

Sandra Oudkirk has been appointed US Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Ukraine.

The US Embassy in Ukraine announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Oudkirk will replace Julie Davis, who recently announced the completion of her diplomatic mission.

What is known about Sandra Oudkirk?

Oudkirk is a career diplomat and member of the US Senior Foreign Service who has represented the interests of the United States in countries around the world for more than 30 years.

Since 2024, she has worked at the US Department of Defense, initially serving as deputy director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies and later becoming civilian deputy and foreign policy adviser at the United States European Command. From 2021 to 2024, Sandra Oudkirk headed the American Institute in Taiwan.

While working in Washington, Oudkirk held positions in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, the Bureau of Energy Resources and the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs. Her work covered strategic competition among major powers, energy security, counter-threat finance and the imposition of economic sanctions.

The diplomat previously also served as a senior watch officer at the US State Department Operations Center.

Her overseas diplomatic postings included Taipei, Dublin, Ankara, Kingston, Istanbul and Beijing.

Oudkirk graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. She speaks English, Mandarin Chinese and Turkish.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces personnel changes at number of embassies

Background

As a reminder, US Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis completed her diplomatic mission at the end of June 2026.

Read more: G7 ambassadors continue their work in Ukraine