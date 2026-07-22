British L119 artillery systems to be manufactured in Ukraine

BAE Systems and a strategic defense partner in Ukraine have signed a licensing agreement to support the local production of the Light Gun artillery system in Ukraine.

This was reported by the company’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that the agreement will provide access to technical information and support from BAE Systems necessary for the manufacture of the first test cannon.

"The strategic partnership will support the development of a variant of the L119 Light Gun for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The L119 is a BAE Systems designed 105mm Light Gun, a highly capable and proven towed artillery system, valued for its mobility and reliability," the statement reads.

The company stated that the agreement is a continuation of BAE Systems’ long-term support for Ukraine and its cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry, aimed at strengthening the country’s sovereign defense capabilities.

"Strong defence capability depends on trusted industrial strategic partnerships. This agreement brings together BAE Systems’ artillery expertise and our strategic defence partner’s knowledge of Ukraine’s operational requirements to support the development of sovereign capability where it’s needed most. Supporting Ukraine is not simply about supplying equipment. It is also about working together to build the industrial resilience, skills and capacity needed to sustain defence capability for the long term," explained Giles Ambrose, Director of Engineering, Technology, and Strategy at BAE Systems Weapon Systems UK.

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