We are resuming work of Coalition Council to strengthen coordination between government and parliament, - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held a meeting with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, during which they identified specific steps to strengthen coordination between the government and parliament.

Koretsky reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Cooperation Between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada

According to him, the government will hold regular meetings with the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups. It was also agreed to strengthen coordination between committees and ministries.

"We are resuming the work of the Coalition Council to improve the quality of government bills and ensure effective cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada

International Obligations

The prime minister announced that a detailed analysis of international obligations will be conducted in order to coordinate their implementation with Parliament.

They agreed to coordinate their positions in future dialogues with their partners.

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A review will also be conducted of the transitional provisions of each law that contain directives from the Cabinet of Ministers.

Legislative Priorities

We discussed the preparation of the Government’s Action Plan. We identified priorities for legislative work. First and foremost, these are: