Cabinet of Ministers appoints Khmara acting defence minister and Sybiha acting foreign minister

The government has appointed Yevhenii Khmara acting defence minister and Andrii Sybiha acting foreign minister.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"In coordination with the President, the government has appointed Yevhenii Khmara acting defence minister and Andrii Sybiha acting foreign minister. It is important to ensure continuity in defence and foreign policy," he said.

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Reorganisation of ministries

"We are restoring the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and creating a separate Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons. We have separated the portfolios of economy and environment, as well as reconstruction, infrastructure and transport," Koretskyi added.

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