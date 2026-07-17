Cabinet of Ministers appoints Khmara acting defence minister and Sybiha acting foreign minister
The government has appointed Yevhenii Khmara acting defence minister and Andrii Sybiha acting foreign minister.
Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"In coordination with the President, the government has appointed Yevhenii Khmara acting defence minister and Andrii Sybiha acting foreign minister. It is important to ensure continuity in defence and foreign policy," he said.
Reorganisation of ministries
"We are restoring the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and creating a separate Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons. We have separated the portfolios of economy and environment, as well as reconstruction, infrastructure and transport," Koretskyi added.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
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