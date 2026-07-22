Estonia will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine and deepen cooperation in defence sector, - Michal following talks with Koretskyi

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal spoke about a telephone conversation he had with Ukraine’s newly appointed Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, emphasising that his country would continue to support Ukraine.

Michal reported this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Support for Ukraine

"Estonia will continue to support Ukraine through concrete actions, not just words. We will provide military aid and deepen our cooperation in the defence sector through the agreement on the supply of drones signed in Ankara," said Michal.

Read more: West’s strategy is to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia, - Estonian Prime Minister Michal

Membership of the EU and NATO

The Estonian Prime Minister also emphasised that Ukraine’s future lies with the EU and NATO.

"We will continue to work until this becomes a reality," he added.

In addition, Michal called for the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, to be held in Tallinn in 2027, to be a success.

What led up to it

In early July, it was reported that Ukraine and Estonia had signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of unmanned technologies.