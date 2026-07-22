Smoke from fire at Wildberries warehouse could reach area around Putin’s palace, - Russian media

Combustion byproducts from the massive fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar could spread to the area around Cape Idokopas near Gelendzhik, where a palace linked to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is located.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including "Agency. News," are reporting this, citing a forecast from the Meteoweb project.

According to the forecast, in the afternoon, smoke and fumes may reach the Black Sea coast, specifically the Tuapse area. By evening, they are likely to approach the area of Putin’s palace, and overnight they may spread to the surrounding territory, as well as reach Gelendzhik and approach Novorossiysk.

At the same time, according to Meteoweb’s calculations, the concentration of combustion byproducts in the area of Cape Idokopas will remain significantly below the maximum permissible limits and will correspond to a low level of air pollution.

Similar pollution levels are also forecast for Maykop, Lazarevskoye, and Ust-Labinsk. Slightly higher, but still safe, concentrations are expected in Tuapse and Apsheronsk, while the highest among these settlements will be in Goryachy Klyuch.

As previously reported, on the night of July 22, drones attacked logistics centers belonging to the Russian marketplace Wildberries in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously called the strikes on such facilities "long-range sanctions," noting that they are used to supply the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment, and gear.

Watch more: Russians show what remains of Wildberries’ largest warehouse after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO