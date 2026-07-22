In Dnipropetrovsk region, fuel stocks are to be reduced due to Russian attacks, and safety measures will be introduced to protect public

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, petrol stations will reduce their fuel stocks to minimise losses from possible Russian attacks. Mobile shelters will also be set up at petrol stations, and the police will help to prevent traffic congestion.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequently, petrol station operators will keep smaller stocks of petrol and diesel in their underground tanks in order to minimise the impact of potential enemy attacks.

Hanzha emphasised that the fuel situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region remains entirely stable. The authorities have drawn up a plan of action in the event of supply disruptions: if necessary, fuel will be delivered promptly by tankers or mobile petrol stations will be set up.

Mobile shelters are also being set up at petrol stations, and a mandatory warning system regarding the risk of shelling is being introduced.

In the event of an air raid alert, all visitors and staff will be required to leave the petrol station premises. Police patrols will ensure compliance with this rule.

Law enforcement officers will step up patrols in the area and prevent large gatherings of people and vehicles.

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