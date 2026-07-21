Three men robbed volunteer and stole funds raised to buy car for military. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, three members of the group have been served with notices of suspicion of robbery. Two of them are also charged with extortion.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Details of the attack

According to the investigation, the suspects learnt that a volunteer had received funds to purchase a car for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They arrived at his home, forcibly dragged the man out of his flat, brutally beat him, broke into the property and stole 11,000 US dollars – including the money intended for the purchase of the car for the military – as well as jewellery worth around 100,000 hryvnias.

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Among the suspects is a resident of Pavlohrad with multiple previous convictions who, according to the investigation, has links to the criminal underworld.

Following the attack, two of the suspects began demanding a further 10,000 US dollars from the victim, allegedly for a non-existent debt. Over the course of several months, they threatened the man with violence and demanded money. One of the suspects was arrested whilst handing over the money.

During eight searches in Dnipro, law enforcement officers seized cash, mobile phones and other material evidence.

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Charges

All three have been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; two of them are also suspected under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. One of the suspects is in custody without the right to bail; a motion for a preventive measure is currently being considered in relation to another; and a third is already in custody as part of separate criminal proceedings.