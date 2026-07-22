For every attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz, US will destroy bridge or power station in Iran, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States will destroy one bridge or power station for every attack by Iran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

He announced this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"From now on, every time the Islamic Republic of Iran opens fire on any vessel in the Strait of Hormuz — whether with a missile, a rocket, a drone, or any other means or type of weapon — the United States will strike and destroy a bridge or a power station, including those located near or directly within the capital, Tehran," said the US leader.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that the US may expand its military operation against Iran, but is facing a shortage of resources.

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