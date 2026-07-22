Hungary’s Prosecutor General, appointed under Orbán, has resigned, - media

Hungary’s Attorney General, Gábor Balint Nád, who was appointed during Viktor Orbán’s government, has tendered his resignation. The new Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, had previously called for his dismissal.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by the Hungarian media, in particular Index.

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On 22 July, Nady officially submitted his resignation. If it is accepted, his term of office will end on 25 August. He has served as Attorney General since June 2025.

In his resignation statement, Nady emphasised that the public prosecutor’s office should not become a tool of political struggle, and also spoke of unacceptable political pressure.

According to him, he decided to step down so that an "immoral, politically motivated campaign" would not hinder the work of the prosecutor’s office or undermine public confidence in the institution.

Commenting on the resignation of the Attorney General, the Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that the country had "got rid of yet another Orbán".

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