Hungary’s Commissioner for Fundamental Rights, Imre Jugasz, has arrived in Ukraine, - Lubinets. VIDEO

Imre Jugasz, Hungary’s Commissioner for Fundamental Rights, has arrived in Ukraine.

This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What we know

"We are kicking off a busy day of joint work with a meeting at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. I am delighted to welcome my colleague, Dr Imre Jugasz, Hungary’s Commissioner for Fundamental Rights, to Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to Lubinets, the parties plan to discuss the following pressing issues: the protection of equal rights and freedoms, the rights of national minorities (communities), political and religious views, European integration and the deepening of cooperation between our institutions.

"There is a willingness to engage in dialogue. We are working towards a common outcome," the ombudsman added.

Read more: Man died one day after mobilization by TCR in Lviv region: relatives found numerous hematomas, Lubinets demands explanations

Shared memory

Lubinets also reported that, together with his Hungarian counterpart, they laid flowers in honour of the Defenders of Ukraine at the "Kalvaria" historical and memorial complex, as well as at the memorial to the heroes of Hungary’s 1956 liberation struggle and the victims of communist dictatorships.

"Memory should unite us," he remarked.