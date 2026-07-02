Man died one day after mobilization by TCR in Lviv region: relatives found numerous hematomas, Lubinets demands explanations

The Ombudsman's Office has sent an official request to the Lviv Regional Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) over the death of a man one day after mobilization. The deceased man's relatives said that servicemen of the Sheptytskyi District TCR and SS concealed the man's death, that his body remained in a morgue for 12 days, and that numerous hematomas of internal organs were found on the body.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported the case, Censor.NET informs.

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Concealment of death and detected injuries

Lubinets said that Taras Podvirnyi, representative of the Ombudsman's Office in Lviv region, received information from open sources about controversial circumstances surrounding the death of a serviceman after mobilization. After that, he received an official appeal from the victim's family.

In particular, the deceased man's daughter said that on June 13, 2026, her father was mobilized by employees of the Sheptytskyi District TCR and SS, and died the very next day.

"The circumstances of this case raise a number of questions. According to the family, relatives were not informed either of the man's death or of the opening of criminal proceedings. His body remained in a morgue for almost twelve days, and during the examination, relatives independently documented numerous bodily injuries. They claim to have found hematomas in the area of the liver and spleen, as well as injuries to the limbs, which, in their view, is inconsistent with the officially stated cause of death," Lubinets said.

Read more: Man with broken ribs was held at TCR in Mykolaiv for 18 days, - Lubinets

Military medical commission conclusions and response from human rights defenders

The forensic medical report listed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (a severe pathology of the heart muscle) as the cause of cardiac arrest. At the same time, one day before his death, the military medical commission at the TCR did not "notice" the disease and declared the man fully fit for military service.

In addition, according to the family, they were denied information and procedural documents, Lubinets added.

Given the signs of a violent death, Taras Podvirnyi, representative of the Commissioner in Lviv region, demanded that the leadership of the Lviv Regional TCR and SS provide comprehensive explanations.

"Every such story must be thoroughly checked. If violations were committed, everyone involved must be held accountable within the law. The family has the right to know the truth. And society must receive honest and comprehensive answers. At the same time, I want to emphasize once again: Ukraine needs a systemic reform of mobilization procedures. People should not be forced to prove their legal rights only after actual detention or mobilization. Manifestations of so-called 'busification' (a colloquial term for the forcible detention and transport of men to recruitment centers - ed.) which undermine citizens' trust in state institutions, also remain unacceptable," Lubinets added.

Read more: Six men released from Mykolaiv regional TCR after inspection, Lubinets says