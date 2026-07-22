What is really behind dismissals of Fedorov and Syrskyi? | Yurii Butusov. LIVE

Junior Lieutenant Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV company in the 23rd Assault Regiment of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, analyses the latest developments live.

In this episode:

Why has the Presidential Office launched a sweeping reshuffle of Ukraine’s military leadership and government right now?

What was the real reason behind Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as Defence Minister?

Oleksandr Syrskyi’s dismissal and Mykhailo Drapatyi’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What can be expected from the new Commander-in-Chief?

The real situation on the front, military supplies, and mobilisation.

Watch and comment on Censor.NET.

Read more: What will happen next? Yurii Butusov’s forecast

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: "Enemy has entered Kostiantynivka, occupied part of town and established foothold," - Butusov