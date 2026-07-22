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Who is Drapatyi? Ukraine’s commander-in-chief reprimanded three times by Syrskyi // Uncensored. VIDEO
Mykhailo Drapatyi has become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How does he differ from Oleksandr Syrskyi, why has he earned a reputation as a commander who takes responsibility, and what can realistically be expected from his appointment?
Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva recounts Drapatyi’s combat record — from the breakthrough into Mariupol and the breakout from the Izvaryne pocket to the Kherson operation and the stabilisation of the situation in the Kharkiv region.
She also analyses his efforts to reform the Ground Forces, his approach to military training, technological advantage, corruption and commanders’ accountability.
Watch and comment on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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