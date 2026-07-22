Who is Drapatyi? Ukraine’s commander-in-chief reprimanded three times by Syrskyi // Uncensored. VIDEO

Mykhailo Drapatyi has become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How does he differ from Oleksandr Syrskyi, why has he earned a reputation as a commander who takes responsibility, and what can realistically be expected from his appointment?

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva recounts Drapatyi’s combat record — from the breakthrough into Mariupol and the breakout from the Izvaryne pocket to the Kherson operation and the stabilisation of the situation in the Kharkiv region.

She also analyses his efforts to reform the Ground Forces, his approach to military training, technological advantage, corruption and commanders’ accountability.

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