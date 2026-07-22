Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 22 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of 22 July, Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 8:16 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Kyiv region: UAV south of Baryshivka, heading west/northwest;

UAVs heading towards Korop and Nizhyn;

Poltava region: UAV passing Kozelshchyna on a southerly course and another flying north along the border between the Poltava and

Cherkasy regions.

At 8:25 p.m., a UAV was approaching Sumy from the north.

At 8:30 p.m., Kharkiv region: UAV passing Derhachi on a southerly/southwesterly course.

At 8:39 p.m., enemy UAVs were reported:

Kyiv region: UAV northwest of Baryshivka, changing course;

Chernihiv region: UAVs heading towards Ponornytsia, Sosnytsia and Borzna.

Updated information

At 8:42 p.m., a UAV was northwest of Poltava, heading northwest.

At 8:51 p.m., Sumy region: UAV was passing Hlukhiv on a southwesterly course and another south of Kyrykivka, heading towards the Kharkiv region. A UAV was also heading towards Zaporizhzhia.

At 8:59 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft were active in the northeastern sector. There was a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:00 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Sumy region.

At 9:04 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were approaching Zaporizhzhia from the southeast.

At 9:05 p.m., Odesa region: UAVs were heading towards Pivdenne and Rosieika from over the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 9:17 p.m., a UAV was approaching Poltava from the northeast.

At 9:22 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.

At 9:32 p.m., KABs were launched in the Donetsk region.

At 9:33 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Zaporizhzhia.

At 9:37 p.m., a UAV was flying from the Chernihiv region towards the Kyiv region, heading for Boryspil.

At 9:40 p.m., a UAV was over the city of Sumy.

Updated information

At 9:45 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was flying over the southern Odesa region, heading towards Tatarbunary.

At 9:49 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

At 9:55 p.m., a UAV was in the north of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading south (Petrykivka).

At 10:00 p.m., a UAV in the Poltava region was heading towards Lubny.

At 10:05 p.m., a UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region was heading towards Tokmakivka.

Stay in a safe place during the air-raid alert!

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