Ukrainian Magura maritime drones to be manufactured in U.S. for first time: manufacturer Uforce has signed agreement
Drone Industry
The Ukrainian company Uforce—the developer and manufacturer of Magura marine drones—has signed a partnership agreement with the American defense company ReconCraft to scale up and localize the production of unmanned boats in the United States.
This was reported by Business Insider, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the Uforce and ReconCraft partnership
Oleh Rohynskyi, CEO of Uforce, emphasized that this agreement is a recognition of the effectiveness of Ukrainian developments on a global scale.
"The relationship means that these combat-proven capabilities will become available to the US, combining Ukrainian battlefield innovation with American manufacturing excellenc," Rohynskyi said.
The American company ReconCraft will be granted access to battle-tested integrated unmanned systems (air, maritime, and ground), cutting-edge software for autonomous control, and command-and-control technologies.
In the first phase, the plan is to produce "several hundred" drones per year. Going forward, they aim to increase that number "to the thousands."
ReconCraft is a recognized manufacturer of special operations boats and already has active contracts with the U.S. Navy to supply autonomous vessels.
ReconCraft co-founder Joe Silkowski noted that the partnership with Uforce will allow the U.S. military to quickly acquire effective weapons:
"Cooperation combines our manufacturing expertise and capabilities with the combat-proven autonomy of the MAGURA platform, allowing us to deliver greater capability to American warfighters faster than developing a new system from the ground up."
About Uforce company
Uforce develops and manufactures comprehensive unmanned solutions for land, sea, and air applications. According to Bloomberg, the company’s drones and systems have already carried out more than 150,000 successful missions against Russian occupiers during the Russia-Ukraine war.
What is known about the Magura V5 drone
- The Magura V5 is a multi-purpose maritime unmanned vehicle. It is capable of conducting reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue operations, mine countermeasures, naval fleet protection, and combat missions.
- Ukraine first unveiled the maritime drone at a defense exhibition in Turkey in July 2023.
- It is 5.5 meters long and 1.5 meters wide. Its maximum speed exceeds 77 km/h. The drone can carry a payload of up to 320 kg and operate within a radius of 830 km.
- On May 3, 2025, the Ukrainian military became the first in the world to destroy a Russian Su-30 fighter jet with a strike from a Magura maritime drone.
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