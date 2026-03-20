Zelenskyy very interested in signing US drone deal: When Trump is ready, I definitely will be too

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is very interested in signing a drone deal with Ukraine’s close partner, the United States of America.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this while speaking to journalists.

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What it is about

"A year ago, we proposed a Drone Deal to the United States of America because they are our priority partner," the president said.

He noted that the agreement covers not only interceptor drones. It primarily includes maritime and long-range drones that have been tested in war. It also includes a package for exchanging important knowledge, training, and more.

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Deal to be discussed at the meeting in the US

"I am very interested in signing this deal with our close partner, the United States of America. Therefore, when President Trump is ready, I will definitely be ready. Our negotiating group will discuss this issue at the meeting in the US," Zelenskyy said.

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Background