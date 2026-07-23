Ukraine in OSCE called on partners to provide Patriot missiles for winter protection

Ukraine has appealed to its international partners to create a comprehensive winter air defense package.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in a statement by Rostyslav Palagusynets, Ukraine’s Deputy Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, during a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

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Focus on Winter Defense and Patriot Missiles

According to the diplomat, interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems are set to be a key component of such a package. He explained that Russia continues to intensify its missile strikes and is deliberately using the winter months as a means of exerting pressure on the Ukrainian population.

Palagusinets emphasized that these systems remain the most effective for intercepting ballistic missiles. At the same time, other systems—including SAMP/T, IRIS-T, and NASAMS, as well as the new FREYJA program—are intended to become part of a multi-layered defense system.

He emphasized that every additional aid package from PPO saves lives, while delays lead to further civilian casualties.

Read more: Russia launched 174 air targets at Ukraine: Air Defense forces shot down 156 of them, - Air Force

Massive strikes and new security initiatives

The diplomat also noted the launch of the FREYJA program and the Integrated Missile Defense Coalition. The coalition was launched by the leaders of ten countries during a meeting in Paris. It remains open to new members and is intended to strengthen Europe’s defense against ballistic missile threats.

According to his report, between July 15 and 20, at least 42 civilians were killed and more than 270 were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. During one of the attacks, Russia launched dozens of missiles and more than a hundred strike drones at Kyiv.

Palagusinets stated that the strikes are targeting residential buildings, transportation, and civilian infrastructure, particularly facilities in the Sumy and Odesa regions. He emphasized that such actions constitute war crimes and require a decisive response from the international community.

Separately, the diplomat called on the European Union to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to the attacks. He also marked the anniversary of the MH17 crash and emphasized that impunity only fuels aggression.