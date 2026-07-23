Czech Foreign Minister calls on new Russian Ambassador to end war against Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka told the new Russian ambassador that no explanation can justify the war against Ukraine, and that peace is possible only after Moscow takes concrete steps.

According to Censor.NET, Matsinka wrote about this on his Facebook page.

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According to him, the meeting was an introductory one and took place after the new Russian Ambassador, Anna Ponomareva, presented her credentials and officially began her diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic has called on Russia to take concrete steps

According to the Czech foreign minister, no explanation or justification for Russia’s actions can change the fact that the war is ongoing on Ukrainian territory.

Matsinka noted that the war can only end if concrete steps are taken, the parties demonstrate political will, and they are willing to compromise.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is Russia that must clearly demonstrate its commitment to peace.

The Czech Republic supports U.S. diplomatic efforts

During the meeting, the minister expressed support for the United States’ diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war.

He also emphasized that a substantive discussion of the causes of the conflict is possible only after hostilities have ceased.

Separately, the Czech foreign minister condemned Russia's bombing of civilians in Ukrainian cities.

Read more on "Censor.NET": The Kremlin says Russia is ready to return to negotiations once it has fully occupied the Donbas, according to Bloomberg