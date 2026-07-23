Ukrainian drones disabled about 8% of warehouse capacity of Wildberries, Russia’s largest marketplace, in one week, - Russian media

Over the past week, Ukrainian drones have attacked approximately 10% of the logistics infrastructure of Wildberries, Russia’s largest marketplace. As a result of the strikes, about 8% of the company’s warehouse capacity was put out of commission.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian publication Kommersant, Wildberries’ logistics complexes in Elektrostal in the Moscow Region, Kotovsk in the Tambov Region, Krasnodar, and Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Krai were targeted.

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According to the publication, the damaged warehouses have a total area of more than 550,000 square meters. A Wildberries representative stated that all four facilities will require a full-scale restoration.

According to a real estate market expert interviewed by Kommersant, the construction of similar warehouse complexes—excluding the cost of equipment—would cost approximately 35.5 billion rubles. At the same time, experts believe that restoring the damaged centers would be a faster solution than building new ones.

Russian experts acknowledge that the loss of 8% of logistics capacity is a significant blow to business. Kirill Agapov, managing partner at Umbrella Consulting Group, stated that this will affect delivery times, inventory distribution, and the stability of the entire route network.

Read more: Logistics centres in Krasnodar and Stavropol krais have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

According to Russian experts, the loss of logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk—which ensured the supply of goods to southern Russia—was particularly painful. The warehouse in the Moscow region, through which imported cargo and large logistics flows passed, was also of significant importance.

To offset these losses, Russian analysts predict that Wildberries will be forced to redirect cargo flows to warehouses in the Volga region, the Urals, and Siberia, as well as to more actively engage third-party logistics operators and partner order fulfillment centers.

Read more: Wildberries logistics centre was also attacked in Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO