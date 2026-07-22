Logistics centres in Krasnodar and Stavropol regions have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has confirmed that the Defence Forces carried out precision strikes on Russian territory overnight.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on Krasnodar and the Stavropol Krai

According to him, today Ukraine’s long-range sanctions successfully hit key targets in the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions – logistics centres involved in supplying the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment and gear, as well as another oil depot.

Strikes against the Russian Navy

"In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, a tanker and four dry cargo ships belonging to the Russian shadow fleet have been struck. We thank all our soldiers in the Ukrainian Defence Forces for these results. We are quite rightly bringing the war back home – to Russia. Peace is needed, and Ukraine has put forward all its proposals to the Russian side. We must force them to turn to diplomacy," the head of state noted.

Watch more: Russians show what remains of Wildberries’ largest warehouse after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that drones carried out a massive attack on the Krasnodar Region: the Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar is on fire, and there is a fire at an oil depot in Armavir.

It was also noted that a Wildberries logistics centre had been attacked in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.

It later emerged that a state of emergency had been declared in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, due to a fire at the Wildberries warehouse.

Read more: Drones launched massive attack on Lipetsk: large-scale fire broke out following the explosions. PHOTO