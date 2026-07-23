Power outages in three regions due to Russian shelling, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

The Ministry of Energy provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine’s power grid as of the morning of July 23, according to Censor.NET.

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Restoration Work

It is noted that utility workers are working to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

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No restrictions are expected

No restrictions are currently expected. You can find out about any changes to the power supply on the official websites of the distribution system operators.

"Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.," the Ministry of Energy added.

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