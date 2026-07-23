Ukraine has received its second tranche from IMF: $690 million has already been transferred to state budget

Ukraine has received the second tranche from the IMF under the new four-year programme.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What do we know?

The amount in question is approximately $690 million.

"The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be used to support macro-financial stability, in particular to finance priority expenditure," the head of government noted.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that, following the disbursement of this new tranche, the total amount of funds received by Ukraine under the current four-year IMF programme will amount to $2.2 billion.

Read more: IMF has proposed beginning to raise gas and electricity rates for population starting in 2027