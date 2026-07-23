Ireland to provide Ukraine with €125 million aid package

Ireland has announced €125 million in assistance for Ukraine.

The government’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"This funding will be provided in addition to the €65 million in support announced by Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs earlier this year. Of this amount, €100 million will go towards meeting Ukraine’s defence needs.

"This non-lethal military assistance complements the support Ireland provided last year to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences against brutal Russian drone attacks," the statement reads.

Another €25 million will be allocated to support the protection and restoration of Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.

"Last winter was extremely difficult for Ukrainians, and it is important to help ensure that Ukraine is properly prepared for the coming winter," the statement said.

Read more: Defence and European integration: Zelenskyy held talks with Irish Foreign Minister

Background

On 23 July, it was reported that Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin had arrived in Kyiv for an official visit.

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